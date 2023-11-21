Astrazeneca Aktie: Kaufen, verkaufen oder halten?
21.11.23 05:47
Aktiennews
Astrazeneca: Dividend yield slightly below industry average at 2.17%
According to the dividend paid and the respective stock price, the dividend yield of Astrazeneca is currently calculated at 2.17%. This yield is only slightly lower than the industry average of 3.16% in the "pharmaceuticals" sector. With a difference of only 0.99 percentage points, the dividend payout is rated as "neutral".
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical analysis indicator, can determine whether a security is "overbought" or "oversold" by comparing the upward and downward movements of a underlying asset over time. Looking at the RSI of the Astrazeneca stock over the past 7 days, the current value is 61. Therefore, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, resulting in a "neutral" rating. The RSI of the last 25 trading days is less volatile than the RSI7 and adds a longer-term perspective to our analysis. Similar to the RSI7, Astrazeneca's stock is neither overbought nor oversold on this basis (value: 55.95). Therefore, the stock is also rated as "neutral" for the RSI25. Overall, the analysis of the RSIs for Astrazeneca leads to a "neutral" rating.
The most important indicator for fundamental analysis is the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio. Based on this ratio, Astrazeneca is significantly cheaper with a value of 34.22 compared to the industry average in the "pharmaceuticals" sector, making it undervalued. The industry P/E ratio is 271.27, resulting in a difference of 87%. Therefore, we classify the stock as a "good" recommendation.
Compared to the average annual performance of stocks in the same sector ("healthcare"), Astrazeneca's stock has shown a return of 14.31%, which is more than 27% above the average. The "pharmaceuticals" industry had a median return of -9.68% in the past 12 months. Once again, Astrazeneca exceeded this with a return of 24%. This strong performance of the stock in the past year leads to a "good" rating in this category.
Astrazeneca kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?
Wie wird sich Astrazeneca jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Astrazeneca-Analyse.
Astrazeneca: Kaufen oder verkaufen? Hier weiterlesen...
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|115,85 €
|117,80 €
|-1,95 €
|-1,66%
|20.11./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009895292
|886455
|140,45 €
|114,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|115,90 €
|-1,74%
|20.11.23
|Hamburg
|118,00 €
|+0,55%
|20.11.23
|München
|117,55 €
|+0,21%
|20.11.23
|Hannover
|116,75 €
|-0,43%
|20.11.23
|Berlin
|117,65 €
|-0,84%
|20.11.23
|Stuttgart
|116,35 €
|-0,98%
|20.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|115,35 €
|-1,28%
|20.11.23
|Frankfurt
|116,35 €
|-1,40%
|20.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|126,14 $
|-1,45%
|20.11.23
|Xetra
|115,85 €
|-1,66%
|20.11.23
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|309
|Astrazeneca, ein Value-Wert!
|21.09.23
|41
|Der Alzheimer Thread!
|03.05.23
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|30.10.06
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|07.02.05
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|04.01.05