Astrazeneca Aktie: Diese Entwicklung ist mal ganz was neues

Astrazeneca: Dividend yield slightly below industry average at 2.17%

According to the dividend paid and the respective stock price, the dividend yield of Astrazeneca is currently calculated at 2.17%. This yield is only slightly lower than the industry average of 3.16% in the "pharmaceuticals" sector. With a difference of only 0.99 percentage points, the dividend payout is rated as "neutral".

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical analysis indicator, can determine whether a security is "overbought" or "oversold" by comparing the upward and downward movements of a underlying asset over time. Looking at the RSI of the Astrazeneca stock over the past 7 days, the current value is 61. Therefore, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, resulting in a "neutral" rating. The RSI of the last 25 trading days is less volatile than the RSI7 and adds a longer-term perspective to our analysis. Similar to the RSI7, Astrazeneca's stock is neither overbought nor oversold on this basis (value: 55.95). Therefore, the stock is also rated as "neutral" for the RSI25. Overall, the analysis of the RSIs for Astrazeneca leads to a "neutral" rating.

The most important indicator for fundamental analysis is the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio. Based on this ratio, Astrazeneca is significantly cheaper with a value of 34.22 compared to the industry average in the "pharmaceuticals" sector, making it undervalued. The industry P/E ratio is 271.27, resulting in a difference of 87%. Therefore, we classify the stock as a "good" recommendation.

Compared to the average annual performance of stocks in the same sector ("healthcare"), Astrazeneca's stock has shown a return of 14.31%, which is more than 27% above the average. The "pharmaceuticals" industry had a median return of -9.68% in the past 12 months. Once again, Astrazeneca exceeded this with a return of 24%. This strong performance of the stock in the past year leads to a "good" rating in this category.