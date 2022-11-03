Erweiterte Funktionen



Arovella Therapeutics - Strategic refocus on iNKT platform




03.11.22 08:38
Edison Investment Research

Arovella has released its activity report for Q123, the key highlight of which was the company’s decision to focus exclusively on its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform and cease R&D operations on its legacy OroMist platform (of which Zolpimist is the flagship asset). We consider this move as sensible as it allows Arovella to focus its resources and efforts to progress its immunoncology franchise following the in-licensing of its iNKT portfolio in mid-2021. We also believe that the decision has been bolstered by the recently announced collaboration agreement with Imugene (which could potentially expand the platform’s utility into solid tumours, a space multi-fold the size of the current haematological focus). The restructuring will entail a one-time expense of A$300k in FY23 but management anticipates annual cost savings of A$1.5m thereafter. In light of the announcement, we will revisit our valuation and publish revised estimates for Arovella in due course.

Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
401% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0115 € 0,0115 € -   € 0,00% 03.11./08:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000182784 A3C575 0,031 € 0,0065 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,022 € +29,41%  24.10.22
Frankfurt 0,0115 € 0,00%  08:20
Stuttgart 0,011 € 0,00%  08:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
570% Uran Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Suda: oro-mucosal spray version. 20.04.22
21 Suda = ehemals eastland medic. 20.04.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...