Arovella Therapeutics - Positive collaboration with ALA-101




27.09.22 07:32
Edison Investment Research

Arovella has entered into a strategic collaboration with Imugene, investigating the company’s lead cell-therapy programme CAR19-iNKT (ALA-101) with Imugene’s onCARlytics (CF33-CD19) platform in treating solid tumours. The agreement will see both companies jointly conduct pre-clinical studies for the ALA-101/CF33-CD19 combination, with initial results from the animal studies expected in H123. Combinational oncology treatment regimens are often associated with superior clinical outcomes compared to monotherapies, so we see this partnership as highly positive for the development of ALA-101. Additionally, the study, if successful, may expand the scope of ALA-101’s clinical potential to solid tumours (c 90% of all cancer cases) offering future opportunities for the cell-therapy programme, in our view. We continue to value Arovella at $31m or A$0.05/share.

