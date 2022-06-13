Arcane Crypto - Building a trusted gateway to digital assets

Arcane Crypto continues to build its unified platform as a single access point to several proprietary digital asset solutions. It targets family offices and high net-worth individuals (HNWIs), two groups that it believes are underserved by traditional private banks and wealth managers in terms of access to the crypto ecosystem. Meanwhile, its Q122 results were affected by the muted activity in the digital asset markets (Kaupang, LN Markets), and high electricity prices in Southern Norway (Arcane Green Data).