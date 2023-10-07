Erweiterte Funktionen


Arbor Realty Aktien: Umsatzerwartungen und -prognosen für das 4. Quartal in 130 Tagen




07.10.23 23:15
Gurupress

In 130 days, Arbor Realty, a company based in Uniondale, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Arbor Realty stock perform compared to the previous year?


There are only 130 days left until Arbor Realty shares, with a current market capitalization of EUR 2.69 billion, present their new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. Analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Arbor Realty achieved revenue of EUR 186.82 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of -82.14% to EUR 33.36 million is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +82.40% to EUR...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Glencore ($GLEN). Neuer 354% Lithium Aktientip nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) und 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Weitere Artikel mehr >
01:06 , Aktiennews
Meta Aktie: Der nächste starke Knaller!
01:06 , Aktiennews
NIO Aktie: Aus und vorbei!
01:06 , Aktiennews
SolarEdge Aktie: Der Knall ist da!
01:06 , Aktiennews
Arbor Metals Aktie: Da verbrennt man sich di [...]
01:06 , Aktiennews
Daimler Truck Aktie: Der weitere Knall!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...