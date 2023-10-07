Arbor Realty Aktien: Umsatzerwartungen und -prognosen für das 4. Quartal in 130 Tagen

In 130 days, Arbor Realty, a company based in Uniondale, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Arbor Realty stock perform compared to the previous year?

There are only 130 days left until Arbor Realty shares, with a current market capitalization of EUR 2.69 billion, present their new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. Analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Arbor Realty achieved revenue of EUR 186.82 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of -82.14% to EUR 33.36 million is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +82.40% to EUR...