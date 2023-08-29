Erweiterte Funktionen

Applied Materials Aktionäre Erwarten Quartalszahlen in 78 Tagen: Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen im Fokus




29.08.23 08:50
Gurupress

In 78 days, the Applied Materials company based in Santa Clara, United States will present its quarterly financial statements for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the performance of Applied Materials stock compare to the previous year?


There are only 78 days left until Applied Materials stock, with a current market capitalization of 111.72 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Applied Materials generated revenue of 6.24 billion euros in Q4 2022, a decline of -32.41 percent is expected to reach 4.22 billion euros now. The profit is also...


