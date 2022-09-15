Applied Graphene Materials - Playing with the big boys

Erweiterte Funktionen
15.09.22 09:00
Edison Investment Research
Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) has announced a supply agreement with one of the world’s largest car care brands, which will be using AGM’s graphene dispersions in the manufacture of its automotive detailing products. While the value of this agreement has not been disclosed, it is significant because it is the first with a major player in the car care sector.
