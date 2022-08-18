Applied Graphene Materials - Leading innovation with graphene dispersions

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) specialises in providing graphene in the form of dispersions of nanoplatelets that can be readily incorporated by customers into their products. It is concentrating on the global protective coatings market, where the financial benefits of the performance enhancements achievable from incorporating graphene may be calculated, encouraging adoption. Revenues are still modest because although the number of customers that AGM is currently selling dispersions to is growing, they are all relatively small. This position could change if larger coatings companies decide to deploy AGM’s dispersions or if the longer-term projects involving incorporation of graphene into composite materials or into thermal adhesives progress to commercialisation.