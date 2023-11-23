Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds    


Apellis Aktie: Ruhe bewahren!




23.11.23 04:51
Aktiennews

Apellis’ stock price is currently $48.96, which is 20.04% below the 200-day moving average ($61.23). This is seen as a negative signal from a technical analysis perspective. However, the 50-day moving average is $41.74, which represents a positive signal with a difference of +17.3%. Overall, the stock is considered "neutral" when both moving averages are taken into account.


In terms of dividend yield, Apellis currently has a yield of 0%, which is lower than the industry average of 2.46% in the biotechnology sector. This indicates a "poor" rating in terms of dividend payout.


The sentiment among investors is an important indicator for assessing a stock. Recently, Apellis' stock has received predominantly negative opinions in social media discussions. However, there hasn't been much discussion about the company in the past few days. Overall, this results in a "poor" rating in terms of investor sentiment.


Based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Apellis' stock is considered "neutral". The RSI measures the upward and downward movements over different time periods and assigns a value between 0 and 100. The RSI7 is 46.44, indicating a "neutral" recommendation, and the RSI25 is 49.1, also suggesting a "neutral" rating for this time period. Therefore, the overall ranking based on the Relative Strength Indicator is "neutral".


Apellis kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Apellis jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Apellis-Analyse.



Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,60 € 11,545 € 0,055 € +0,48% 22.11./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ENAG999 ENAG99 12,29 € 8,89 €
Werte im Artikel
11,60 plus
+0,48%
12,63 plus
0,00%
47,63 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,56 € +0,13%  22.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,84 $ +7,00%  22.11.23
Düsseldorf 11,64 € +1,04%  22.11.23
Berlin 11,62 € +0,87%  22.11.23
Frankfurt 11,605 € +0,65%  22.11.23
Hannover 11,61 € +0,61%  22.11.23
Xetra 11,60 € +0,48%  22.11.23
Stuttgart 11,57 € +0,39%  22.11.23
Hamburg 11,58 € +0,30%  22.11.23
München 11,54 € 0,00%  22.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
23996 RWE/Eon - sell out beendet? 17.11.23
47559 E.ON AG NA 08.11.23
3128 Uniper mit Volldampf voraus 01.11.23
476 Die Klimalüge und ihre Folgen 05.04.23
53 Teyssen 17.03.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...