Apellis Aktie: Alles unter Kontrolle?

Apellis’ stock price is currently $48.96, which is 20.04% below the 200-day moving average ($61.23). This is seen as a negative signal from a technical analysis perspective. However, the 50-day moving average is $41.74, which represents a positive signal with a difference of +17.3%. Overall, the stock is considered "neutral" when both moving averages are taken into account.

In terms of dividend yield, Apellis currently has a yield of 0%, which is lower than the industry average of 2.46% in the biotechnology sector. This indicates a "poor" rating in terms of dividend payout.

The sentiment among investors is an important indicator for assessing a stock. Recently, Apellis' stock has received predominantly negative opinions in social media discussions. However, there hasn't been much discussion about the company in the past few days. Overall, this results in a "poor" rating in terms of investor sentiment.

Based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Apellis' stock is considered "neutral". The RSI measures the upward and downward movements over different time periods and assigns a value between 0 and 100. The RSI7 is 46.44, indicating a "neutral" recommendation, and the RSI25 is 49.1, also suggesting a "neutral" rating for this time period. Therefore, the overall ranking based on the Relative Strength Indicator is "neutral".