Antisense Therapeutics - Breaking the mould in DMD treatment

11.10.22 12:06
Edison Investment Research

Antisense Therapeutics is an Australian biotechnology company developing antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead asset, ATL1102, is being investigated as a targeted anti-inflammatory therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). In a positive strategic pivot, trial design was amended to a smaller Phase IIb study (n=42 vs 108) that should provide a nearer-term catalyst, if positive readouts are achieved. As a result of the reduced trial costs, the company’s cash runway is anticipated to be extended (net cash at end-June 2022 of A$19.2m) into Q4 CY23. Management envisages a need to raise funds in the mid-single digit (A$m) region, which it anticipates will fund operations to trial readouts in Q124.

