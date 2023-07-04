Ansys Quartalsbericht in 118 Tagen: Erwartung steigender Umsätze und Gewinne

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.07.23 09:53
Gurupress

NEWS:


In 118 days, the Ansys company based in Canonsburg, United States will present its quarterly report for the third quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the Ansys share developing compared to last year?


There are only 118 days left until the Ansys share, with a current market capitalization of EUR 26.25 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Ansys achieved revenue of EUR 433.39 million in Q3 2022, a jump of +10.90% to EUR 481.76 million is now expected.


The profit is also expected to change and is likely to increase by +7.90% to EUR 94.98 million.


On an annual basis,...


