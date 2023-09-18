Erweiterte Funktionen



Ansys Aktie mit positiven Aussichten: Quartalszahlen und jährliche Performance steigen trotz Rückgang




18.09.23 05:17
Gurupress

In just 42 days, Ansys, an American company based in Canonsburg, will present its quarterly results for the third quarter. Shareholders eagerly await news of the company’s revenue and profitability. Also, how has Ansys Aktie performed compared to last year?


In less than six weeks, Ansys Aktie will disclose its new quarterly figures before market opening. With a current market capitalization of €25.14 billion, shareholders and analysts are anxiously waiting for the outcome. According to data analysis experts, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Ansys achieved revenue of €440.57 million in Q3 2022, a decline of -0.80% is projected to reach €437.92 million this time around.


Analysts remain optimistic about annual performance and project an increase/decrease of +11.20%...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
310,72 $ 317,98 $ -7,26 $ -2,28% 15.09./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US03662Q1058 901492 351,15 $ 194,42 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		291,80 € -2,34%  15.09.23
Frankfurt 301,20 € +4,01%  15.09.23
Hannover 298,00 € +2,90%  15.09.23
Berlin 297,80 € +2,90%  15.09.23
München 298,00 € +2,12%  15.09.23
Stuttgart 289,40 € -0,75%  15.09.23
Nasdaq 310,72 $ -2,28%  15.09.23
AMEX 310,63 $ -2,29%  15.09.23
NYSE 310,71 $ -2,32%  15.09.23
Düsseldorf 289,80 € -2,82%  15.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Riesenauftrag vom US-Militär für diesen Drone Hot Stock nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
23 Ansys 16.08.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...