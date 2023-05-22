Erweiterte Funktionen
Amoeba - Scaling up for commercialisation
22.05.23 15:34
Edison Investment Research
Following on from the press release in March that provided preliminary data on the FY22 results, Amoéba has published its FY22 universal registration document, which contains detailed financial information for the year. We leave our FY23 estimates unchanged.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,59 €
|0,593 €
|-0,003 €
|-0,51%
|22.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0011051598
|A14WL9
|1,30 €
|0,49 €
