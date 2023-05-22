Amoeba - Scaling up for commercialisation

Erweiterte Funktionen



Following on from the press release in March that provided preliminary data on the FY22 results, Amoéba has published its FY22 universal registration document, which contains detailed financial information for the year. We leave our FY23 estimates unchanged.

