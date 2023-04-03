Amoeba - Building on an exceptional year

FY22 was an exceptional year for Amoéba in which it secured regulatory approval in the United States and a recommendation for approval in the European Union for the active substance used in its innovative biological fungicides. Now that these essential regulatory hurdles have been cleared, the company intends to construct a production plant capable initially of manufacturing sufficient active substance annually to treat 100,000 hectares of crops, 200,000 hectares when extended. Management plans to have this operational by early 2025 to support product roll-out, subject to Amoéba receiving regulatory approval for individual fungicides containing the active substance in 2024.