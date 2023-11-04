American Well-Investoren können es immer noch nicht glauben

American Well's current stock price of $1.01 is considered a "Bad" signal from a technical analysis perspective, as it is -54.71% below the 200-day moving average of $2.23. The 50-day moving average is $1.23, indicating a "Bad" signal with a -17.89% difference. Overall, the stock is rated as "Bad" when considering the averages of 50 and 200 days.

Regarding sentiment and buzz, there have been no significant changes in the mood surrounding American Well in social media over the past four weeks, resulting in a "Neutral" rating. However, there has been an increase in communication frequency, indicating an uptick in discussions about the company. Consequently, American Well receives a "Good" rating in this aspect.

According to analyst ratings, American Well is currently rated as "Good". This rating is based on 2 "Good", 2 "Neutral", and 0 "Bad" ratings given in the past twelve months. There have been no analyst updates in the past month. Based on the average price target of $4.67, the stock has an upside potential of 362.05% from the last closing price of $1.01, which corresponds to a "Good" recommendation. Overall, American Well receives a "Good" rating in this section of the analysis.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a measure of a stock's momentum, is utilized for evaluating the dynamics of a stock price. American Well has an RSI of 53.55, resulting in a "Neutral" rating for the 7-day timeframe. The RSI25, calculated over 25 days, is 61.42, also indicating a "Neutral" rating. Considering the overall picture, the stock is rated as "Neutral".