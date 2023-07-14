Erweiterte Funktionen

American Express Aktie: Positive Kursentwicklung und +5,50% Gewinn erwartet in 12 Monaten




14.07.23 19:57
Gurupress

Die American Express Aktie hat in den letzten Monaten eine positive Kursentwicklung verzeichnet. Der gleitende Durchschnitt 50 zeigt keinen Widerstand und die Charttechnik deutet auf einen weiteren Anstieg hin. Analysten schätzen den Aktienkurs auf Sicht von 12 Monaten auf 166,90 EUR, was einem Gewinn von +5,50% entspricht.


Despite the positive outlook, it is important to note that investing in stocks carries risks and it is always advisable to do thorough research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.


In conclusion, the upcoming quarterly earnings announcement from American Express is highly anticipated by shareholders and analysts alike. The projections indicate a potential increase in revenue and profit for the company compared to the previous quarter. On an annual basis, experts are...


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
173,16 $ 174,24 $ -1,08 $ -0,62% 14.07./20:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0258161092 850226 182,11 $ 130,75 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		154,20 € -0,64%  18:24
AMEX 173,88 $ -0,21%  15:43
Frankfurt 155,45 € -0,42%  11:02
Nasdaq 173,17 $ -0,61%  20:44
NYSE 173,16 $ -0,62%  20:44
Stuttgart 154,85 € -0,80%  16:01
Düsseldorf 154,15 € -0,87%  19:30
München 155,55 € -1,05%  08:03
Berlin 154,45 € -1,06%  08:08
Hamburg 154,40 € -1,09%  08:01
Hannover 154,40 € -1,09%  08:01
Xetra 153,75 € -1,73%  17:35
