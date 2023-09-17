Erweiterte Funktionen


Altria Quartalsergebnisse: Erwartete Einnahmen und Aktienleistung im Vergleich zum Vorjahr




17.09.23 20:15
Gurupress

Altria’s quarterly results for the third quarter will be presented in 38 days. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is Altria’s stock performing compared to last year?


There are only 38 days left until Altria, with a current market capitalization of EUR 72.97 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Altria generated revenue of EUR 5.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a -9.30 percent decrease to EUR 4.72 billion is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -5.50% to EUR 197.37 million.


On an annual basis, analysts are rather pessimistic about...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Riesenauftrag vom US-Militär für diesen Drone Hot Stock nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:31 , Aktiennews
SAP Aktie: Rally oder Absturz - das entsche [...]
22:31 , Aktiennews
The Social Chain Aktie: Es hat sich bereits ab [...]
22:29 , Gurupress
Johnson & Johnson Quartalszahlen: Umsatzrück [...]
22:28 , Gurupress
Mondelez Quartalszahlen: Erwarteter Umsatzspr [...]
22:25 , Aktiennews
EXASOL Aktie: Was soll das denn werden?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...