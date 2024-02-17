Altair Engineering Aktie: Was könnte passieren?

According to analysts' assessment, Altair Engineering has received a total of 4 buy, 0 neutral, and 0 sell ratings in the past 12 months, resulting in an overall "good" rating. There have been no analyst updates on Altair Engineering in the last month. The average price target set by analysts for Altair Engineering is $73.75, indicating a -18.48% potential decrease from the last traded price of $90.47. This has led to a "sell" rating. Overall, the analyst evaluation results in a "neutral" rating for Altair Engineering.

The investor sentiment is an important indicator for assessing a stock. Recently, there have been discussions in social media about Altair Engineering, with predominantly positive opinions being expressed. The market sentiment has also been focused on the positive aspects of Altair Engineering in the past few days, leading to an overall "good" rating based on the analysis of investor sentiment.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to determine whether a security is currently "overbought" or "oversold" by comparing upward and downward movements over time. Altair Engineering's 7-day RSI is currently at 46.93, indicating a "neutral" rating as the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Similarly, the 25-day RSI is at 39.65, also resulting in a "neutral" rating for Altair Engineering.

In terms of dividend yield, Altair Engineering currently has a dividend yield of 0%, which is lower than the industry average of 2.21% for the "Software" sector. With a difference of only 2.21 percentage points, this results in a "poor" rating for the dividend yield of Altair Engineering.