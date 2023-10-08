Alstom share: Total loss!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alstom":

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

The Alstom share has entered a dramatic downward trend in recent days. In particular, in the past 5 trading days, the stock has lost over 41% of its value, while the 30-day trend shows a depreciation of around 45%. Among the main reasons for the slump are the company’s revised cash flow forecasts. Instead of an expected positive cash flow of 287.5 million euros, Alstom now forecasts a negative value of between 500 and 750 million euros. This plunge has pulled the share value out of a sideways range of around 22 to 28 euros, marking a new multi-year low.

Loss of management credibility

Gael de-Bray from Deutsche Bank has not only criticised the current fall in Alstom’s share price, but has also brought into play the loss of management credibility. The once investment grade stock is now on shaky ground. A capital increase seems...