Alpha Bank - The trusted relationship bank of Greece

Alpha Bank is the third largest Greek bank with a presence in Cyprus, Romania, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom. Through its subsidiaries, Alpha Bank provides a range of services including banking services (comprising both retail and corporate banking), financing services by providing leasing and factoring solutions, financial services through asset management and brokerage support, investment services (setting up the first private equity/venture capital firm in Greece), real estate management and life insurance. Domestically, it ranks number one in wholesale lending, mutual funds, private banking and credit cards.