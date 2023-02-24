Erweiterte Funktionen
Alkane Resources - Tomingley Gold Extension Project approved
24.02.23 10:10
Edison Investment Research
As expected, the NSW Minister for Planning has approved Alkane’s Tomingley Gold Extension Project, allowing both open-cut mining at the Roswell and San Antonio deposits (including underground mining at the former) and extending the mine life to 2032. The approval accepts a processing rate of up to 1.75Mtpa, with underground mining due to commence at Roswell before the end of CY23. Financing has been secured via A$50m of debt funding from Macquarie Bank, together with 100koz of gold hedging at a weighted average price of A$2,825/oz (US$1,928/oz).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,403 €
|0,4196 €
|-0,0166 €
|-3,96%
|24.02./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ALK9
|863617
|0,90 €
|0,33 €
-
0,00%
0,40
-3,96%
0,0088
-18,52%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,403 €
|-3,96%
|08:27
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,44782 $
|+0,57%
|23.02.23
|Frankfurt
|0,386 €
|-0,92%
|08:01
|München
|0,386 €
|-0,92%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|0,386 €
|-1,08%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|0,4016 €
|-1,62%
|09:31
|Stuttgart
|0,4016 €
|-1,95%
|10:42
= Realtime
