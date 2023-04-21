Alkane Resources - Guidance increased again

Alkane continues to increase its production guidance, indicating confidence in a strong close to FY23, from 62,000–70,000oz to 65,000-73,000oz. It also lowered its expected unit costs to an AISC of A$1,550–1,700/oz, from previous guidance of A$1,550–1,800/oz. These updates follow confirmation of Q323 gold production of 16,641oz and a total for the year to date of 54,431oz, at an AISC of A$1,446/oz.