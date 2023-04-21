Erweiterte Funktionen



Alkane Resources - Guidance increased again




21.04.23 09:32
Edison Investment Research

Alkane continues to increase its production guidance, indicating confidence in a strong close to FY23, from 62,000–70,000oz to 65,000-73,000oz. It also lowered its expected unit costs to an AISC of A$1,550–1,700/oz, from previous guidance of A$1,550–1,800/oz. These updates follow confirmation of Q323 gold production of 16,641oz and a total for the year to date of 54,431oz, at an AISC of A$1,446/oz.

Aktuell
Heute 20% Aktiendividende sichern
Neuer 376% Lithium Aktientip nach 5.305% mit Albemarle und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,54 € 0,54 € -   € 0,00% 21.04./13:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ALK9 863617 0,79 € 0,33 €
Werte im Artikel
0,54 plus
0,00%
0,022 minus
-6,52%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,54 € 0,00%  20.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,597 $ +1,26%  20.04.23
Düsseldorf 0,515 € +0,98%  09:31
Frankfurt 0,515 € +0,98%  08:01
Hamburg 0,515 € +0,98%  08:01
München 0,515 € +0,98%  08:00
Stuttgart 0,52 € +0,97%  10:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Ausbruch - Kursziel 67% erhöht - 100% in wenigen Tagen mit diesem Lithium Hot Stock

Usha Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
110 Alkane Resources mit viel Pote. 13.04.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...