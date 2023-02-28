Alkane Resources - Continuing to turn hope into reality

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.02.23 09:32
Edison Investment Research

Alkane has announced an initial inferred resource estimation at its Kaiser deposit based on approximately 49,000m of drilling, using a 0.3g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) cut-off required for open-cut mining at the deposit. The programme concluded with an estimate of 270Mt grading at 0.54g/t AuEq for 4.7Moz AuEq (0.48Mt Cu, 2.05Moz Au). As a result, the value of contained copper now surpasses the value of gold in the Boda-Kaiser deposits. Additional exploration is now underway at Boda and Kaiser, with updated resource estimation expected at the end of CY23.

