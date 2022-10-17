Alkane Resources - A strong opening

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.10.22 15:36
Edison Investment Research

Alkane’s Q123 operational results, announced today, were notably ahead of our forecasts, driven by both mill throughput (which operated at an elevated rate equivalent to 1.08Mtpa) and head grade (which, at 2.75g/t, was materially ahead of our expectations) to result in gold production for the quarter of 19,489oz (cf guidance for FY23 of 55-60koz). Given these results, our forecasts are under review.

