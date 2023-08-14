Alibaba Stock: An unpromising development due to tensions or optimistic future prospects?
14.08.23 12:26
Gurupress
Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -
Alibaba stock receives a positive rating from leading financial institutions: BofA Securities confirms the buy rating, raising the target price from $137 to $142. This underlines the growing confidence in the company. Similarly, HSBC evaluates the share positively and increases the target price from $131 to $142. These adjustments reflect an optimistic view on the future development. DZ Bank joins in by raising its rating from Neutral to Buy – another sign of the general positive consensus on Alibaba’s prospects.
U.S.-China tensions: Biden signs decree on control
Among intensified tensions between the U.S. and China, President Joe Biden has passed a decree authorizing the U.S. Treasury Department to prohibit or restrict American investments in selected Chinese technology sectors. These sectors include semiconductors,...
