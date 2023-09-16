Albemarle Quartalsbericht: Erwartete Erhöhung des Umsatzes trotz Gewinnrückgang

Albemarle, the Charlotte-based company, will present its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter in 44 days. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does Albemarle’s stock performance compare to last year?

With only 44 days remaining until Albemarle, currently valued at EUR 20.20 billion in market capitalization, releases its quarterly earnings before the market opens, both shareholders and analysts eagerly await the results. According to data analysis, analysts anticipate a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Albemarle recorded a revenue of EUR 1.95 billion in Q3 2022, it is now expected to jump by +15.00% to EUR 2.42 billion. However, profit is projected to decrease by -45.70% to EUR 340.39 million.

On an annual basis, analysts are...