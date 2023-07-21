Aixtron Quartalsbericht in 96 Tagen: Erwartete Umsatzsteigerung und Aktienperformance

In 96 days, the Aixtron company will present its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how does the Aixtron stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 96 days left until the Aixtron stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 3.50 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Aixtron achieved a revenue of EUR 88.87 million in Q3 2022, it is now expected to jump by +86.90 percent to EUR 166.13 million. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to increase by +111.80 percent to EUR 40.39 million.

On an annual basis,...