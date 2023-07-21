Erweiterte Funktionen


Aixtron Quartalsbericht in 96 Tagen: Erwartete Umsatzsteigerung und Aktienperformance




21.07.23 21:30
Gurupress

In 96 days, the Aixtron company will present its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how does the Aixtron stock perform compared to last year?


There are only 96 days left until the Aixtron stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 3.50 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Aixtron achieved a revenue of EUR 88.87 million in Q3 2022, it is now expected to jump by +86.90 percent to EUR 166.13 million. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to increase by +111.80 percent to EUR 40.39 million.


On an annual basis,...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock meldet großartige Studienergebnisse - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:26 , Aktiennews
Adma Biologics wird heute 0.53 Prozent höhe [...]
22:26 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Prosperous Printing handelt heu [...]
22:26 , Aktiennews
Boule Diagnostics wird heute 2.4 Prozent höhe [...]
22:26 , Aktiennews
Altus -Canada wird -0.84 Prozent niedriger ge [...]
22:26 , Aktiennews
Lammhults Design wird -3.6 Prozent niedriger [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...