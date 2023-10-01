Erweiterte Funktionen


Airbus Aktienprognose: Erwartungen an Umsatz und Gewinn steigen vor vierteljährlichem Bericht




01.10.23 16:44
Gurupress

In 133 days, the Airbus company, based in Leiden, Netherlands, will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Airbus stock perform compared to last year?


There are only 133 days left until the Airbus stock, with a current market capitalization of 108.34 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Airbus achieved a revenue of 20.64 billion euros in Q4 2022, it is now expected to jump by +76.75 percent to 36.49 billion euros. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +4.62 percent to 1.76 billion euros.


On...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält Lizenz im Chemiepark Höchst und am Flughafen Frankfurt
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
AI Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals. Neuer KI Aktientip nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:07 , Gurupress
Applied Materials: Kursziel bei 136,86 EUR
17:07 , dpa-AFX
Baerbock wirbt für EU-Beitritt der Ukraine nac [...]
17:06 , Gurupress
CIE Generale D'Optique Essilor: Aktie hat ein [...]
17:06 , Gurupress
Green Thumb Industries: Erwarteter Quartalsbe [...]
17:05 , Gurupress
Agnc Investment: Quartalsbilanz in 119 Tagen [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...