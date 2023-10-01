Airbus Aktienprognose: Erwartungen an Umsatz und Gewinn steigen vor vierteljährlichem Bericht

In 133 days, the Airbus company, based in Leiden, Netherlands, will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Airbus stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 133 days left until the Airbus stock, with a current market capitalization of 108.34 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Airbus achieved a revenue of 20.64 billion euros in Q4 2022, it is now expected to jump by +76.75 percent to 36.49 billion euros. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +4.62 percent to 1.76 billion euros.

On...