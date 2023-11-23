AirbusV Aktie: In Lauerstellung

In recent weeks, sentiment towards Airbus has taken a noticeable turn for the worse. This change in sentiment is derived from an analysis of social media discussions amongst market participants. Given the negative signals detected, we assign a "Poor" rating in this aspect. However, there have been no significant changes in the intensity of discussions, indicating a "Neutral" rating. In summary, Airbus receives a "Poor" rating in this category.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical analysis tool used to determine if a security is overbought or oversold. Overbought securities are likely to experience short-term price declines, while oversold securities may see price gains. For Airbus, we analyze the RSI on 7- and 25-day basis. The current RSI7 stands at 39.53, suggesting that Airbus is neither overbought nor oversold. This results in a "Neutral" rating for the 7-day RSI. The 25-day RSI shows less fluctuation in comparison, with Airbus once again being neither overbought nor oversold at a value of 55.23. Accordingly, Airbus receives a "Neutral" rating for the RSI25. Combining the results, Airbus receives an overall "Neutral" rating in this section.

Turning to fundamentals, the Price-Earnings Ratio (P/E Ratio) is a key measure to assess a company's profitability and performance compared to peers. Airbus currently has a P/E ratio of 21, while the average P/E ratio for comparable companies in the Aerospace and Defense industry is 0. From a fundamental standpoint, Airbus is neither undervalued nor overvalued. Therefore, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating in this category.

In terms of dividends, Airbus currently offers a dividend yield of 0%, slightly lower than the industry average of 0%. As the difference is not significant, the stock is considered within a range that leads the editor to assign a "Neutral" rating. Notably, dividend yields are subject to daily fluctuations based on the ratio of dividends to the current stock price.

