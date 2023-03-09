Agronomics - A unique offering in a rapidly developing sector

Erweiterte Funktionen
Agronomics
Agronomics (ANIC) invests in cellular agriculture companies. Since mid-2022 it has placed increasing emphasis on companies using precision fermentation technology or providing contract precision fermentation services, as these appear to have greater near-term commercial potential than cultivated meat and seafood. Agronomics’ NAV has risen almost 100% since the inception of the current strategy in April 2019, and looks set to increase further as the company’s portfolio holdings receive regulatory approval for their products and/or begin generating income. ANIC is the only UK-listed vehicle targeting cellular agriculture, thus offering investors a rare opportunity to gain exposure to this exciting and rapidly expanding, but difficult to access, sector. The company is trading at a rare discount to NAV, providing investors with a chance to gain exposure at a particularly attractive price.
