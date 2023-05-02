Erweiterte Funktionen



Agnico Eagle Mines - A year of optimisation ahead




02.05.23 15:34
Edison Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) started the year with strong quarterly production of 813koz at an US$832/oz total cash cost and a US$1,125/oz all-in sustaining cost (AISC). A number of records were achieved, including in cash flow and safety. This marks the final quarter incorporating 50% of production from Canadian Malartic. From 30 March, this will increase to 100%, following AEM’s acquisition of Yamana’s Canadian assets, which will add c 80–90koz in attributable production per quarter. Guidance for FY23 remains unchanged at 3.24–3.44Moz at a cash cost of US$840–890/oz and AISC of US$1,140–1,190/oz. An unchanged quarterly dividend of US$0.40/share was declared.

