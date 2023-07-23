Agnc Investment Quartalszahlen in 91 Tagen: Erwartungen und Prognosen für Aktionäre

In only 91 days, the Agnc Investment company based in Bethesda, United States, will present its quarterly report for the third quarter. What revenues and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Agnc Investment stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 91 days left until the Agnc Investment stock, with a current market capitalization of 5.52 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis currently being conducted by analysts, a slight decrease in revenue is expected compared to the previous quarter. While Agnc Investment achieved revenues of 584.22 million EUR in Q3 2022, it is now expected to decrease by -19.80% to 318.27 million EUR. The previous loss is also expected to change and...