Advanced Micro Devices: Quartalsbericht in 109 Tagen - Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen der Aktionäre




12.07.23 05:19
In 109 days, the Advanced Micro Devices company, based in Santa Clara, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the third quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Advanced Micro Devices stock compare to last year?


There are only 109 days left until the Advanced Micro Devices stock, with a current market capitalization of 166.24 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. After generating revenue of 5.08 billion EUR in Q3 2022, an increase of +3.90% is now expected to reach 5.32 billion EUR. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to increase...


