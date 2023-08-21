Adobe Aktie: Quartalszahlen und Prognose - Was Aktionäre in 68 Tagen erwartet

In 68 days, the San Jose-based company Adobe will present its quarterly results for the second quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Adobe stock compare to last year?

There are only 68 days left until the Adobe stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 214.52 billion, announces its new quarterly figures after the close of trading. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to current data analysis, analyst firms expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Adobe generated revenue of EUR 4.03 billion in Q2 2022, it is now estimated to increase by +8.80% to EUR 4.39 billion. The profit is also expected to change and likely increase by +13.10% to EUR 1.23 billion.

On an annual basis, analysts are rather...