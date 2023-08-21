Erweiterte Funktionen



Adobe Aktie: Quartalszahlen und Prognose - Was Aktionäre in 68 Tagen erwartet




21.08.23 08:13
Gurupress

In 68 days, the San Jose-based company Adobe will present its quarterly results for the second quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Adobe stock compare to last year?


There are only 68 days left until the Adobe stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 214.52 billion, announces its new quarterly figures after the close of trading. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to current data analysis, analyst firms expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Adobe generated revenue of EUR 4.03 billion in Q2 2022, it is now estimated to increase by +8.80% to EUR 4.39 billion. The profit is also expected to change and likely increase by +13.10% to EUR 1.23 billion.


On an annual basis, analysts are rather...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Adobe


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
470,40 € 467,40 € 3,00 € +0,64% 21.08./11:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00724F1012 871981 503,00 € 277,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		470,40 € +0,64%  10:42
Xetra 470,30 € +0,88%  10:20
Frankfurt 467,80 € +0,43%  10:40
Düsseldorf 466,80 € +0,30%  09:31
Berlin 469,40 € +0,26%  10:18
Nasdaq 508,13 $ 0,00%  18.08.23
Stuttgart 465,60 € -0,32%  08:01
Hannover 465,60 € -0,64%  08:22
Hamburg 465,60 € -0,89%  08:22
NYSE 507,64 $ -1,06%  18.08.23
München 465,60 € -1,27%  08:18
AMEX 507,57 $ -1,95%  18.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock meldet Lizenzdeal mit Nr. 1 in Israel - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. 212% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
137 Adobe: Jeder nutzt es - Wer . 14.08.23
5 Adobe und Kundenfreundlichkeit. 25.05.16
1 Option im Aufschwung 15.10.14
34 Adobe: Interessant 18.09.12
3 Honeywell warns for Q3/02 20.04.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...