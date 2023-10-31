Adcapital AG Aktie: Gut, wenn Sie noch investiert sind!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Prosus":

According to Adcapital, sentiment analysis shows a neutral outlook for the company. Internet discussions and social media activity indicate moderate levels of discussion, leading to a neutral sentiment rating. There have been minimal changes in sentiment, resulting in an overall neutral sentiment for the long term.

On the technical analysis side, looking at the 200-day moving average for Adcapital's stock, the current value is €1.33, while the last closing price was €1.24, reflecting a difference of -6.77%. This implies a negative trend and the stock is rated as "poor" based on this analysis. The same calculation using the 50-day moving average also shows a negative trend, with a difference of -8.15% and a "poor" rating.

In terms of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a commonly used indicator to determine if a stock is overbought or oversold, Adcapital's short-term RSI for the last 7 days is 80, indicating that the stock is overbought and receiving a "poor" rating. However, the longer-term RSI for 25 days does not show any extreme buying or selling, resulting in a "neutral" rating for this aspect of the analysis. Overall, Adcapital receives a "poor" rating based on the RSI analysis.

Lastly, considering the dividend policy, the current dividend yield of Adcapital is 0%, which is 6.13% below the industry average for the capital markets sector. This leads to a "poor" rating for the company's dividend policy.

In summary, both sentiment analysis and technical indicators point to a negative outlook for Adcapital's stock. The sentiment is neutral, the technical analysis indicates a negative trend, and the dividend policy is rated as poor.

