Erweiterte Funktionen



Actinogen Medical - XanaMIA clears hurdle to start US recruitment




23.12.22 08:06
Edison Investment Research

Actinogen has announced that the US FDA has provided the required approvals for it to proceed with US recruitment for its planned six-month, placebo-controlled Phase IIb portion of the XanaMIA study. This study is designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Xanamem in a population of patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD), who at baseline will have been confirmed as biomarker-positive for AD (as determined through elevated blood phosphorylated Tau, or pTau). The study will start enrolment in H1 CY23 and results are expected in late CY24.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0495 € 0,05 € -0,0005 € -1,00% 23.12./08:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ACW3 A0MZH8 0,12 € 0,015 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0625 € 0,00%  15.12.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,10 $ +2,04%  08.12.22
Frankfurt 0,0495 € -1,00%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...