Erweiterte Funktionen
Actinogen Medical - XanaMIA clears hurdle to start US recruitment
23.12.22 08:06
Edison Investment Research
Actinogen has announced that the US FDA has provided the required approvals for it to proceed with US recruitment for its planned six-month, placebo-controlled Phase IIb portion of the XanaMIA study. This study is designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Xanamem in a population of patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD), who at baseline will have been confirmed as biomarker-positive for AD (as determined through elevated blood phosphorylated Tau, or pTau). The study will start enrolment in H1 CY23 and results are expected in late CY24.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0495 €
|0,05 €
|-0,0005 €
|-1,00%
|23.12./08:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ACW3
|A0MZH8
|0,12 €
|0,015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0625 €
|0,00%
|15.12.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,10 $
|+2,04%
|08.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0495 €
|-1,00%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.