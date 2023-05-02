Actinogen Medical - Continued focus on Xanamem

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.05.23 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Actinogen’s Q323 update reiterated the company’s focus on advancing its lead asset Xanamem. Patient recruitment in the Phase IIa XanaCIDD study in cognitive impairment (CI) associated with major depressive disorder (MDD) is ongoing, and the company plans to start the Phase IIb portion of the XanaMIA study in Q2 CY23 in the company’s lead indication, Alzheimer’s disease (AD). This study portion is designed to assess Xanamem in a population of patients with mild CI and/or mild AD, who at baseline will have been confirmed as biomarker-positive for progressive AD. We continue to see the results from the XanaCIDD study (expected in late CY23 or early CY24) as the next major clinical data milestone and a potential share price catalyst. We expect the company’s A$12.3m cash balance at 31 March to fund operations into Q4 CY23.

