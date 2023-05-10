Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ACCSYS TECH.PLC":
 Aktien    


Accsys Technologies - Stronger than expected volume growth in Q4




10.05.23 07:10
Edison Investment Research

Accsys showed stronger than expected volume growth of 6% in FY23, beating our 1% estimate. Reactors 1–3 in Arnhem are in full production and the fourth is ramping up faster than we expected. There was no news on the Tricoya project in Hull, but construction of the Accoya plant in the US is delayed by four to five months and faces cost inflation. The company’s EBITDA guidance is now ‘moderately ahead’ of doubling to €20.8m previously. Our DCF value still points at €1.15 per share, including >€0.20 as option value for Hull, which we have taken out of our FY25 estimates.

Aktuell
700.000$ frisches Kapital
400% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,731 € 0,717 € 0,014 € +1,95% 10.05./10:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BQQFX454 A12A7G 1,56 € 0,64 €
Werte im Artikel
0,75 minus
-0,53%
7,20 minus
-2,70%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,753 € -0,53%  03.05.23
Frankfurt 0,731 € +1,95%  09:31
Düsseldorf 0,749 € +0,81%  10:30
München 0,743 € 0,00%  08:10
Stuttgart 0,73 € -0,14%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,78 $ -7,00%  02.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse Lithium-Lagerstätte entdeckt - 285% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...