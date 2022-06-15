Accsys Technologies - Additional capacity comes at additional costs

To fulfil the ongoing strong market demand for its high-performance wood products, Accsys aims to expand its total processing capacity from 60,000m3 currently to 200,000m3 by 2025, with 60,000m3 coming on stream in the next three months. Construction delays in Arnhem and working capital needs were the main reasons for the €19m capital rise on 25 May 2022. We have updated our model and raised our revenue estimates, mainly to include the effect of higher pricing, but have lowered our profitability forecast by 14–22%, partly to reflect the mix effect of significantly higher revenue from by-product acetic acid sales.