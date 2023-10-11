Accor Aktie: Spannung vor Quartalszahlen - Starke Steigerung erwartet

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Accor":

In 132 days, the Accor company, headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, will present its quarterly financial statements for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Accor stock performing compared to last year?

With just 132 days left until the Accor stock, currently valued at €8.91 billion in market capitalization, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly waiting for the results because according to data analysis experts, analyst firms are currently anticipating a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

While Accor achieved a revenue of €551.00 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, it is now expected to experience a revenue jump of +600.42% to €3.86 billion. The profit is...