Abercrombie, Fitch Aktie: Wer hätte das für möglich gehalten?

Abercrombie & Fitch's stock is classified as neutral based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI7 value is 39.09, indicating a neutral recommendation, while the RSI25 value is 31.35, also suggesting a neutral classification. In comparison with other stocks in the cyclical consumer goods sector, Abercrombie & Fitch has a return of 262.62%, significantly higher than the industry's average of -7.92% over the past 12 months. As a result, the stock is rated as "good" in terms of performance. Analysts view Abercrombie & Fitch as a neutral stock in the long term, with 1 positive, 3 neutral, and 1 negative rating among the 18 analysts' evaluations. There have been no updates from analysts in the last month, and the average target price for the stock is $28, suggesting a -55.09% expectation. Social media sentiment towards the company has been predominantly positive, with positive discussions outweighing negative ones. Based on this, the stock is evaluated as "good" in terms of investor sentiment.