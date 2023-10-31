Erweiterte Funktionen



Abercrombie, Fitch Aktie: War die Aufregung umsonst?




31.10.23 12:50
Aktiennews

Abercrombie & Fitch's stock is classified as neutral based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI7 value is 39.09, indicating a neutral recommendation, while the RSI25 value is 31.35, also suggesting a neutral classification. In comparison with other stocks in the cyclical consumer goods sector, Abercrombie & Fitch has a return of 262.62%, significantly higher than the industry's average of -7.92% over the past 12 months. As a result, the stock is rated as "good" in terms of performance. Analysts view Abercrombie & Fitch as a neutral stock in the long term, with 1 positive, 3 neutral, and 1 negative rating among the 18 analysts' evaluations. There have been no updates from analysts in the last month, and the average target price for the stock is $28, suggesting a -55.09% expectation. Social media sentiment towards the company has been predominantly positive, with positive discussions outweighing negative ones. Based on this, the stock is evaluated as "good" in terms of investor sentiment.


Sollten Abercrombie, Fitch Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich Abercrombie, Fitch jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Abercrombie, Fitch-Analyse.





Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält 200 Mio. AUD von Regierung
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 5.079 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,29 € 56,17 € 0,12 € +0,21% 31.10./13:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0028962076 903016 60,33 € 16,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,29 € +0,21%  12:27
Frankfurt 55,12 € +1,45%  09:15
Stuttgart 55,99 € +1,30%  12:37
Berlin 56,12 € +1,24%  08:08
München 55,65 € +0,78%  08:00
Nasdaq 59,84 $ +0,40%  30.10.23
AMEX 59,95 $ +0,28%  30.10.23
NYSE 59,61 $ 0,00%  31.10.23
Düsseldorf 56,05 € -0,43%  09:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen von 624 Mio. $ und 2,2 Mrd. $ - Neuer 426% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31 spekuliert die Börse auf eine W. 07.11.18
44 Abercrombie & Fitch die N"EU". 01.09.17
3 Abercrombie & Fitch Quo Vadi. 10.04.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...