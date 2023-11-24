Erweiterte Funktionen



Abercrombie, Fitch Aktie: Tut sie es schon wieder?




24.11.23 15:30
Aktiennews

Abercrombie & Fitch's stock is classified as neutral based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI7 value is 39.09, indicating a neutral recommendation, while the RSI25 value is 31.35, also suggesting a neutral classification. In comparison with other stocks in the cyclical consumer goods sector, Abercrombie & Fitch has a return of 262.62%, significantly higher than the industry's average of -7.92% over the past 12 months. As a result, the stock is rated as "good" in terms of performance. Analysts view Abercrombie & Fitch as a neutral stock in the long term, with 1 positive, 3 neutral, and 1 negative rating among the 18 analysts' evaluations. There have been no updates from analysts in the last month, and the average target price for the stock is $28, suggesting a -55.09% expectation. Social media sentiment towards the company has been predominantly positive, with positive discussions outweighing negative ones. Based on this, the stock is evaluated as "good" in terms of investor sentiment.


Sollten Abercrombie, Fitch Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich Abercrombie, Fitch jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Abercrombie, Fitch-Analyse.





Aktuell
Technologischer Triumph - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 226% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
73,19 $ 72,81 $ 0,38 $ +0,52% 24.11./16:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0028962076 903016 75,20 $ 21,07 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,64 € -1,00%  16:53
Berlin 67,04 € +1,10%  08:08
Frankfurt 68,15 € +0,92%  12:05
München 66,60 € +0,82%  08:00
Nasdaq 73,15 $ +0,55%  16:44
NYSE 73,19 $ +0,52%  16:44
Düsseldorf 66,75 € -0,13%  16:30
Stuttgart 66,85 € -0,13%  08:02
AMEX 72,51 $ -0,37%  15:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal für Phase III Studie

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31 spekuliert die Börse auf eine W. 07.11.18
44 Abercrombie & Fitch die N"EU". 01.09.17
3 Abercrombie & Fitch Quo Vadi. 10.04.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...