Abercrombie, Fitch Aktie: Kommt jetzt der Hammer?




28.11.23 19:32
Aktiennews

Abercrombie & Fitch's stock is classified as neutral based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI7 value is 39.09, indicating a neutral recommendation, while the RSI25 value is 31.35, also suggesting a neutral classification. In comparison with other stocks in the cyclical consumer goods sector, Abercrombie & Fitch has a return of 262.62%, significantly higher than the industry's average of -7.92% over the past 12 months. As a result, the stock is rated as "good" in terms of performance. Analysts view Abercrombie & Fitch as a neutral stock in the long term, with 1 positive, 3 neutral, and 1 negative rating among the 18 analysts' evaluations. There have been no updates from analysts in the last month, and the average target price for the stock is $28, suggesting a -55.09% expectation. Social media sentiment towards the company has been predominantly positive, with positive discussions outweighing negative ones. Based on this, the stock is evaluated as "good" in terms of investor sentiment.


Abercrombie, Fitch kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Abercrombie, Fitch jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Abercrombie, Fitch-Analyse.





