Erweiterte Funktionen



Abercrombie, Fitch Aktie: Interessante Aussichten?




22.11.23 15:16
Aktiennews

Abercrombie & Fitch's stock is classified as neutral based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI7 value is 39.09, indicating a neutral recommendation, while the RSI25 value is 31.35, also suggesting a neutral classification. In comparison with other stocks in the cyclical consumer goods sector, Abercrombie & Fitch has a return of 262.62%, significantly higher than the industry's average of -7.92% over the past 12 months. As a result, the stock is rated as "good" in terms of performance. Analysts view Abercrombie & Fitch as a neutral stock in the long term, with 1 positive, 3 neutral, and 1 negative rating among the 18 analysts' evaluations. There have been no updates from analysts in the last month, and the average target price for the stock is $28, suggesting a -55.09% expectation. Social media sentiment towards the company has been predominantly positive, with positive discussions outweighing negative ones. Based on this, the stock is evaluated as "good" in terms of investor sentiment.


Abercrombie, Fitch kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Abercrombie, Fitch jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Abercrombie, Fitch-Analyse.





Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Sixt St


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,30 € 63,00 € 1,30 € +2,06% 22.11./17:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007231334 723133 81,10 € 52,40 €
Werte im Artikel
64,30 plus
+2,06%
92,55 plus
+1,04%
27,77 plus
+0,54%
72,34 minus
-2,28%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		64,10 € +1,58%  17:40
Düsseldorf 64,30 € +2,39%  16:30
Xetra 64,30 € +2,06%  17:19
Stuttgart 64,20 € +1,90%  16:04
Frankfurt 64,40 € +1,74%  13:06
Hamburg 64,40 € -0,31%  15:19
München 63,80 € -0,93%  08:00
Hannover 63,10 € -2,32%  08:16
Berlin 63,10 € -2,32%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1774 SIXT (723132/723133) - ewige. 12:33
8 Sixt Zahlen morgen! Was erwa. 14.11.18
10 Value-Ansatz: Chancen ohne E. 11.09.08
  prognose hat gestimmt 13.03.08
5 Löschung 26.10.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...