Aaon Aktie: Kommt jetzt der Hammer?




06.11.23 21:01
Aaon's sentiment and buzz in the internet communication have recently turned negative, resulting in a "Poor" rating. The activity in social media regarding Aaon has decreased, indicating a declining interest from market participants. Therefore, Aaon receives a "Poor" rating overall.


The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Aaon's stock shows that it is currently overbought, with a value of 73. The 7-day RSI is compared with the 25-day RSI, which is 63.98, indicating a neutral rating. Considering the RSI, Aaon receives a "Poor" rating.


Compared to other stocks in the same sector (Industry), Aaon has significantly underperformed with a return of 62.04%, which is more than 1185% below the average. However, in the "Building Products" industry, Aaon has performed well with a return of 25.88%. This leads to a "Neutral" rating in this category.


Aaon's price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is currently 30.4, which is higher than the industry average of 29. This suggests that the stock is relatively expensive, resulting in a "Poor" rating based on fundamental criteria.


Sollten Aaon Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich Aaon jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Aaon-Analyse.



Aktuell
Bitte warten...