Aaon Aktie: Haben Sie darauf geachtet?

Aaon's sentiment and buzz in the internet communication have recently turned negative, resulting in a "Poor" rating. The activity in social media regarding Aaon has decreased, indicating a declining interest from market participants. Therefore, Aaon receives a "Poor" rating overall.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Aaon's stock shows that it is currently overbought, with a value of 73. The 7-day RSI is compared with the 25-day RSI, which is 63.98, indicating a neutral rating. Considering the RSI, Aaon receives a "Poor" rating.

Compared to other stocks in the same sector (Industry), Aaon has significantly underperformed with a return of 62.04%, which is more than 1185% below the average. However, in the "Building Products" industry, Aaon has performed well with a return of 25.88%. This leads to a "Neutral" rating in this category.

Aaon's price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is currently 30.4, which is higher than the industry average of 29. This suggests that the stock is relatively expensive, resulting in a "Poor" rating based on fundamental criteria.