Aaon Aktie: Haben Sie darauf geachtet?
30.10.23 19:16
Aktiennews
Aaon's sentiment and buzz in the internet communication have recently turned negative, resulting in a "Poor" rating. The activity in social media regarding Aaon has decreased, indicating a declining interest from market participants. Therefore, Aaon receives a "Poor" rating overall.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Aaon's stock shows that it is currently overbought, with a value of 73. The 7-day RSI is compared with the 25-day RSI, which is 63.98, indicating a neutral rating. Considering the RSI, Aaon receives a "Poor" rating.
Compared to other stocks in the same sector (Industry), Aaon has significantly underperformed with a return of 62.04%, which is more than 1185% below the average. However, in the "Building Products" industry, Aaon has performed well with a return of 25.88%. This leads to a "Neutral" rating in this category.
Aaon's price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is currently 30.4, which is higher than the industry average of 29. This suggests that the stock is relatively expensive, resulting in a "Poor" rating based on fundamental criteria.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,60 $
|53,74 $
|0,86 $
|+1,60%
|30.10./19:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0003602069
|894255
|71,37 $
|41,58 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,68 €
|-0,35%
|14:56
|Nasdaq
|54,60 $
|+1,60%
|19:45
|NYSE
|54,24 $
|+1,02%
|18:37
|AMEX
|53,92 $
|0,00%
|26.10.23
|Frankfurt
|50,40 €
|-0,16%
|12:01