03.10.22 11:05
APA ots news: ESMA and the Austrian Financial Market Authority welcome EURIBOR panel enlargement



Wien (APA-ots) - </a> On 29 September 2022, the European Money Markets


Institute (EMMI), EURIBOR administrator, announced that Raiffeisen


Bank International AG (RBI) will join the EURIBOR panel on 2 November


2022.



ESMA and the Financial Market Authority Austria FMA welcome the


inclusion of RBI in the panel as a positive development for users of


EURIBOR and for safeguarding market confidence in this critical


benchmark in general.



Verena Ross, ESMA Chair, said:



"The enlargement of the EURIBOR panel will contribute to the


robustness and reliability of EURIBOR by supporting its capacity to


measure its underlying market. The EURIBOR panel today does not


include any banks from Austria, so the addition of Raiffeisen Bank


International AG has the further benefit of enlarging the


geographical base of the EURIBOR calculation. ESMA invites other


credit institutions, which are active in the euro unsecured money


market, to consider becoming members of the EURIBOR panel.



Eduard Müller, Executive Director Austrian Financial Market


Authority FMA, said:



"The EURIBOR is by far and away the most frequently used reference


rate in the markets of Central Eastern and South East Europe. It is


therefore particularly important that this rate is also based on data


taken from these markets. We particularly welcome RBIs entry into


the EURIBOR panel, which ensures that this is now the case.



Under the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR), ESMA is responsible for the


supervision of EMMI as the administrators of the EU critical


benchmark EURIBOR, and the National Competent Authorities are


responsible for the supervision of the banks contributing to EURIBOR.


The Austrian FMA will be responsible for the supervision of RBI under


the BMR when the bank will start contributing to the EURIBOR panel.


ESMA and the supervisors of the EURIBOR panel banks closely cooperate


on EURIBOR related matters as they are, respectively, the chair and


the members of the EURIBOR College of supervisors.



Notes for editors



1. ESMA is the European Unions securities markets regulator. Its


mission is to enhance investor protection and promote stable and


orderly financial markets.



It achieves these objectives through four activities:



i. assessing risks to investors, markets and financial stability;



ii. completing a single rulebook for EU financial markets;



iii. promoting supervisory convergence; and



iv. directly supervising specific financial entities.



2. ESMA achieves its mission within the European System of


Financial Supervision (ESFS) through active cooperation with the


European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and


Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the European Systemic Risk


Board, and with national authorities with competencies in securities


markets (NCAs).



3. The FMA is the independent, autonomous and integrated


supervisory authority for the Austrian financial market. It is an


integral part of the European System of Financial Supervisors, and


represents Austria in relevant committees in European institutions,


and cooperates closely and actively with the network of supervisors.



4. The statutory aims of the FMA are to:



i. contribute towards financial market stability in Austria,



ii. increase confidence in the efficient functioning of Austrias


financial market,



iii. protect investors, creditors and consumers in accordance with


legal provisions, and



iv. act in a preventive manner with respect to compliance with


supervisory standards, while also punishing breaches committed in a


consistent manner.



Rückfragehinweis:


FMA


Klaus Grubelnik


Mobil: +43 676 88 249 516


klaus.grubelnik@fma.gv.at



ESMA


Sarah Edwards


Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 36 43 27


press@esma.europa.eu



Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/694/aom



